Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of February 28, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on April 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.The Company also announced its estimated book value per common share of $18.06 as of February 28, 2021. This estimate includes the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on March 25, 2021 to holders of record on February 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2021.Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

