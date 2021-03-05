>
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:MRVL +3.53%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
[email protected]

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-group-ltd-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301241617.html

SOURCE Marvell


