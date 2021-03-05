ViewRay To Participate in the 21st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced that members of management will be participating in the 21st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. ViewRay will be conducting a virtual fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET, as well as hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the Company's fireside chat will be available on the "Financial Events and Webinars" section of ViewRay's investor website at: https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of the presentation will be available for the following 7 days.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

