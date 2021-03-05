>
Centerspace Announces Distributions For The 1st Quarter Of Calendar Year 2021

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:CSR +2.6%

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSE: CSR. Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, payable on April 12, 2021, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on March 31, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-distributions-for-the-1st-quarter-of-calendar-year-2021-301241721.html

SOURCE Centerspace


