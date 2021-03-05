Kimberly-Clark Names Robert Long as Chief Research and Development Officer

DALLAS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Robert Long has been named to the newly created role of Chief Research and Development Officer, effective March 15, 2021, with global responsibility for the company's research, development, innovation and quality functions. Long will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

"Robert is a proven and highly-regarded leader whose experience will accelerate our growth through innovation that addresses the opportunities to elevate our brands and expand our markets," said Hsu. "I am confident he will drive new levels of scale, value and overall organizational excellence while further raising our high expectations for product quality and performance."

Long holds more than four decades of research and development, quality and innovation leadership within the consumer products goods industry. He joins Kimberly-Clark after a 17-year tenure with The Coca-Cola Company that included senior leadership roles across countries and sectors, culminating in his most recent role as Coca-Cola's Senior Vice President for Global R&D and Chief Innovation Officer since 2016. Long's experience also includes 25 years at Procter and Gamble where he led research and development for feminine care in multiple markets as well as detergents, cosmetics and coffee.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-C]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-names-robert-long-as-chief-research-and-development-officer-301241687.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation