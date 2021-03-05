Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) EVP, Chief HR Officer Edward P Linnen Sold $518,667 of Shares

EVP, Chief HR Officer of Avis Budget Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward P Linnen (insider trades) sold 8,300 shares of CAR on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $62.49 a share. The total sale was $518,667.

Avis Budget Group Inc provides automotive vehicle rental and car sharing services. It offers various rental services under the Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands. The firm has its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Avis Budget Group Inc has a market cap of $4.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.330000 with and P/S ratio of 0.82. Avis Budget Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Avis Budget Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Brian J Choi bought 10,000 shares of CAR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $55.68. The price of the stock has increased by 11.94% since.

EVP & CFO Brian J Choi bought 23,735 shares of CAR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has increased by 35.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

