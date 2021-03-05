Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) EVP & General Counsel Michael Rowles Sold $6.6 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Rowles (insider trades) sold 73,869 shares of LYV on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $90.01 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc is a live entertainment company, and a producer of live music concerts. It is involved in live music events, venue operations, and ticketing services. Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $19.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.810000 with and P/S ratio of 10.22.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Joe Berchtold sold 255,000 shares of LYV stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $90.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of LYV stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $90.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

EVP & General Counsel Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of LYV stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $90.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

