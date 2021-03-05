Coresite Realty Corp (COR) President & CEO Paul E. Szurek Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Coresite Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul E. Szurek (insider trades) sold 14,788 shares of COR on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $108.68 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

CoreSite Realty Corp is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, constructing and operating data centers. Coresite Realty Corp has a market cap of $4.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.490000 with a P/E ratio of 56.89 and P/S ratio of 7.44. The dividend yield of Coresite Realty Corp stocks is 4.39%. Coresite Realty Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Coresite Realty Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $108.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey S Finnin sold 2,709 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $109.72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President, Sales Maile Kaiser sold 129 shares of COR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $110.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

SVP, General Management Juan Font sold 762 shares of COR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $110.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

SVP, Legal and General Counsel Derek Mccandless sold 1,437 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $109.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

SVP, Engineering & Product Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $109.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COR, click here