Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 804 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 581,624 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,863 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,451 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,254 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,371 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 558,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $308.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 535.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $315.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.56.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in The Intergroup Corp. The sale prices were between $29.87 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 47.46%. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 62,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 16,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 91.39%. The sale prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 59.74%. The sale prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 71,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.