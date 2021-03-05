>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sold $6 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: AFRM -3.93%

CFO of Affirm Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Linford (insider trades) sold 68,380 shares of AFRM on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $87.45 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc has a market cap of $20.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.140000 with and P/S ratio of 27.36.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Linford sold 68,380 shares of AFRM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $87.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $91.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.03% since.
  • President, Technology Libor Michalek sold 263,386 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $89.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.73% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Silvija Martincevic sold 36,999 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $91.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.11% since.
  • Chief Risk & Strategy Officer Sandeep Bhandari sold 84,790 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $89.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AFRM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)