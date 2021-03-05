Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sold $6 million of Shares

CFO of Affirm Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Linford (insider trades) sold 68,380 shares of AFRM on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $87.45 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc has a market cap of $20.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.140000 with and P/S ratio of 27.36.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Linford sold 68,380 shares of AFRM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $87.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $91.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.03% since.

President, Technology Libor Michalek sold 263,386 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $89.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.73% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Silvija Martincevic sold 36,999 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $91.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.11% since.

Chief Risk & Strategy Officer Sandeep Bhandari sold 84,790 shares of AFRM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $89.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AFRM, click here