Federal Signal Corp (FSS) President & CEO Jennifer L Sherman Sold $11.3 million of Shares

President & CEO of Federal Signal Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer L Sherman (insider trades) sold 302,753 shares of FSS on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $37.4 a share. The total sale was $11.3 million.

Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipality, industrial and others. The company operates in two segments namely Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. Federal Signal Corp has a market cap of $2.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.100000 with a P/E ratio of 23.79 and P/S ratio of 2.01. The dividend yield of Federal Signal Corp stocks is 0.85%. Federal Signal Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Federal Signal Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

