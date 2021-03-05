Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) President & COO Kelly M Williams Sold $9.9 million of Shares

President & COO of Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kelly M Williams (insider trades) sold 362,464 shares of WSC on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $27.32 a share. The total sale was $9.9 million.

WillScot Corp operates in the specialty rental services market providing modular space and portable storage solutions across North America for construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security & energy sectors. Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a market cap of $5.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.080000 with a P/E ratio of 66.87 and P/S ratio of 3.15.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO Kelly M Williams sold 362,464 shares of WSC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $27.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.54% since.

