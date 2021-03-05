Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Siegfried Reich Sold $3.7 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siegfried Reich (insider trades) sold 35,550 shares of TPTX on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $105.04 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.950000 with and P/S ratio of 188.76.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 60,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $137.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of TPTX stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $105.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPTX, click here