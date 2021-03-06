>
Shuda Xia
Shuda Xia
Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of March 5

Insiders load up on Exxon Mobil, Danaher, Lowe's Companies and Crown Castle International

March 06, 2021 | About: XOM +3.78% DHR +1.84% LOW +3.13% CCI +0.68%

The largest insider buys this week were in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).

Exxon Mobil director bought 177,000 shares

Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 177,000 shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on March 2 for an average price of $56.26. The share price has risen 8.3% since then.

Exxon Mobil is an international oil and gas corporation. The company is the largest direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company and its largest brands include Exxon, Mobil, Esso and ExxonMobil Chemical. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion; as of March 5, it traded at $60.93.

On March 1, Exxon Mobil announced the current [resident of ExxonMobil Global Projects Company, Neil Duffin, has announced his retirement after 41 years with the company. His retirement will be effective April 1. The board of directors has elected Jon Gibbs, currently senior vice president, as its president. Gibbs joined the company in 1993 as an engineer and was named lead country manager for Indonesia in 2013. He was appointed president of ExxonMobil Global Services Company in 2019.

Danaher chairman of executive committee bought 6,600 shares

Mitchell P. Rales bought 6,600 shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on Feb. 26 for an average price of $221.55. The stock has lost 1.44% since then.

Danaher is a diversified conglomerate that focuses on designing, manufacturing and marketing professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The company has three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company is a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion; as of March 5, it traded at $218.35.

On Feb. 23, Danaher's board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on April 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26.

Lowe's Companies director bought 6,250 shares

Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) on Feb. 26 for an average price of $159.48. Since then, the share price has fallen 0.56%.

Lowe's Companies is a retail company that specializes in home improvement products and services. The company operates a chain of retail stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion; as of March 5, it traded at $158.58.

On Feb. 24, Lowe's Companies announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.32, up from 66 cents a year ago. Reported net earnings totaled $978 million, an increase from $509 million.

Crown Castle International director bought 7,765 shares

Director J. Landis Martin bought 7,765 shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on Feb. 26 for an average price of $158.1. The stock has fallen 5.03% since then.

Crown Castle International is a wireless communication services company. It is the largest provider of shared communications infrastructure in the U.S. with more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion; as of March 5, it traded at $150.15.

On Feb. 18, Crown Castle International announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

