3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

The following stocks may be of interest to dividend investors as they are offering much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.52% as of Friday, March 5.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these stocks, which suggests their shares are going to perform very well over the months ahead.

Ryder System

The first company is Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R), a Miami-based logistics and transportation operator.

Based on Friday's closing price of $72.93 per share, Ryder System offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 3.07%. The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per common share. The last payment was made on Dec. 18, while the next one will be distributed on March 19.

Ryder System has paid dividends for about 25 years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $73.43 per share.

The share price has climbed 136.48% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $3.92 and a 52-week range of $22.62 to $73.04.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as indicated by a 14-day relative strength index of 67.

Ennis

The second company is Ennis Inc. (NYSE:EBF), a Midlothian, Texas-based manufacturer and seller of business forms and other products in the United States.

Based on Friday's closing price of $21.30 per share, Ennis offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 4.23%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents per common share that shareholders received on Feb. 4.

The company has been paying dividends for nearly 30 years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10 to the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $21 per share.

The share price has risen by nearly 15% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $555.28 million and a 52-week range of $13.98 to $21.76.

The 14-day RSI of 70 indicates that the stock is not far from overbought levels.

Cardinal Health

The third company is Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), a Dublin, Ohio-based integrated health care services and products company providing operators, physicians and several health care structures with customized solutions. The company operates in the U.S. and internationally.

Based on Friday's closing price of $53.49 per share, Cardinal Health offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.62% and a forward dividend yield of 3.63%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 48.6 cents per common share. The last payment was issued to shareholders on Jan. 15, while the next one will be made on April 15.

Cardinal Health has paid dividends for more than 25 years.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $62.94 per share.

The share price has increased by 11.60% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a 52-week range of $39.05 to $59.46.

With a 14-day RSI of 53, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

