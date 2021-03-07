>
Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

March 07, 2021 | About: ICHR +3.08%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $1.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.890000 with a P/E ratio of 30.42 and P/S ratio of 1.10.

For the last quarter Ichor Holdings Ltd reported a revenue of $245.0 million, compared with the revenue of $189.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $914.2 million, an increase of 47.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Ichor Holdings Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 23% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.42 for the year, an increase of 202.1% from previous year. The Ichor Holdings Ltd had an operating margin of 4.54%, compared with the operating margin of 2.41% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Ichor Holdings Ltd is 4.54%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Ichor Holdings Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $252.9 million, compared with $60.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $196.8 million, compared with $178.4 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 4.8. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas M Rohrs sold 75,000 shares of ICHR stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $42.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

