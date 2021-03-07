>
SK hynix Starts Mass-production of LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM with Industry's Largest Capacity

March 07, 2021 | About: XKRX:000660 -1.41%

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 7, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the Company", www.skhynix.com) announced that it has started mass-production of 18GB (gigabyte) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, which offers the largest capacity in the industry.

Figure 1. SK hynix 18GB LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM

This product will be equipped in premium smartphones to support an optimal environment for games with high resolution image and also high quality videos. SK hynix also expects that application will continue expanding to include the latest technologies, including ultra-high-performance camera applications and artificial intelligence (AI).

"This product will improve the processing speed and image quality by expanding the data temporary storage space, as the capacity increases compared to the previous 16GB product," an official from the company said.

The new product runs at up to 6,400Mbps (megabits-per-second), around 20% faster than the mobile DRAM (LPDDR5 with 5,500Mbps) for existing smartphones, a data rate that is capable of transferring ten 5GB FHD (Full-HD) movies per second.

With this product, SK hynix expects that smartphone makers will be able to deliver smartphones with more advanced performance than the previous generation.

SK hynix supplied its very first 18GB LPDDR5 products into the upcoming ASUS 'Republic of Gamers (ROG) 5' gaming smartphone, marking the start of full-scale volume production.

According to market research institution Omdia, the demand of LPDDR5 DRAM accounts for about 10% of the entire mobile DRAM market currently, and the share is estimated to increase to more than 50% by 2023 as high-tech devices are adopted in a widening range of applications.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-starts-mass-production-of-lpddr5-mobile-dram-with-industrys-largest-capacity-301241338.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.


