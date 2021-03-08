Relief Increases Issued Share Capital with Creation of Treasury Shares

CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("" or the ""), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase of the Company's registered share capital from 3,246,727,248 to 3,371,727,248 shares through the issuance of 125,000,000 shares at an issue price of CHF 0.01. The 125,000,000 new shares, to be issued out of the Company's authorized capital, are fully subscribed for by Relief Therapeutics International SA, its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around March 11, 2021. Execution of the transaction will provide Relief with treasury shares, offering greater financial flexibility to raise funds in an efficient manner and in line with its equity plans for the Company and its subsidiaries.###Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100(aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100.RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.[url="]www.relieftherapeutics.com+[/url]Follow us on: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Relief Therapeutics Holdings AGView source version on accesswire.com: