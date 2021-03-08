ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore





The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that USC Solutions is now an authorized channel partner to sell ExOne industrial solutions in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.







“We’re excited to have the experienced team from USC Solutions represent us. We look forward to leveraging their reputation of providing solutions in the local manufacturing market,” said Ben Leung, ExOne, Vice President, Asia. “ExOne continues to grow in Asia and we expect USC Solutions to play a key role in strengthening our network for this ongoing expansion.”







“We believe binder jetting complements our customers’ portfolios well because of its unique properties allowing for material and application flexibility as well as safety and cost benefits,” said Riyaz Vehmi, GM of USC Solutions Pte Ltd.







USC Solutions is the latest in a growing number of distribution partners in the ExOne network across Asia. Binder jet 3D printing is increasingly recognized as the technology that will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for high-volume production because of its high speed, material flexibility, and low waste and cost.







ExOne’s patented binder jet 3D printing process transforms powdered materials — metal, sand or ceramic — into highly dense and functional precision parts or tooling at high speeds. Creating a solid part one thin layer at a time as an industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder, the technology is viewed as a sustainable production method with high levels of recyclability, low waste, and the ability to consolidate and lightweight parts for shorter supplier chains and more fuel-efficient applications.







“USC Solutions is introducing ExOne’s binder jet technology to our existing additive manufacturing customers to complement their current systems. The wide variety of metal and ceramic materials address key application needs within their portfolios and it will be a useful addition for them to increase their capabilities in both research and manufacturing,” Vehmi stated.







ExOne has qualified more than 20 metal, ceramic, and composite materials for its binder jetting process. More than half of those materials are single-alloy metals, such as 17-4PH, 316L, 304L, M2 Tool Steel, Inconel 718, and more. High-demand materials, such as aluminum and titanium, are also being fast-tracked for qualification and binder innovations continue as ExOne expands to include inorganic binder systems tailored for aluminum castings.







About ExOne







ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at [url="]www.exone.com[/url] or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen™.







About USC Solutions Pte Ltd







USC Solutions is one of the largest suppliers of large format equipment in Singapore. We represent a number of key brands such as ExOne, HP, Mutoh, swissQprint and more. Our strength lies in our ability to focus in on problem areas and provide a solution that meets both functionality and affordability. We also strongly believe that service is a key cornerstone of our organization and ensure that we are always delighting our customers. Since our establishment in 1958, we’ve served clients that range from the government and private sector and continue to innovate to meet their demands. To learn more please visit [url="]www.uscsolns.com[/url] or [url="]www.uscgp.com[/url]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210307005044/en/