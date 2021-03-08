Sensirion Gains Capacity Support from UMC as Both Companies Partner to Support the Battle Against Covid-19

Sensirion a leading microsensor manufacturer and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that the two companies have collaborated to produce medical related ICs used for the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. UMC has allocated capacity for the production of Sensirion’s temperature sensor ICs for Covid-19 vaccine transport and flow-sensors for medical ventilators, despite global tightness in foundry semiconductor manufacturing capacity.In the post-pandemic era, the most critical resource is vaccines. However, in addition to adequate supply and different virus variants, a concern facing the global distribution of vaccines is the monitoring of the ambient temperature during the vaccine delivery process. UMC has prioritized Sensirion’s products to help ensure that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines is preserved during transport and also to address the high volume need for medical-grade ventilators during the pandemic.Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion said, “With its medically certified sensor solutions, Sensirion is an important hub for all manufacturers who need sensor technology to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. To maintain supply, it is essential that a manufacturer has the backing of upstream suppliers when it comes to raw materials such as semiconductor wafers. We would like to thank UMC for their incredible support to fight the pandemic together and are very happy about the excellent cooperation between our two companies.”"UMC is a world-class international company with a deep commitment to social responsibility,” said Steven Liu, vice president of Europe and Japan sales at UMC. “As a member of the global community, since early 2020 UMC has actively prioritized the production of medical related ICs in the fight against Covid-19. Being a critical part of the healthcare-related IC supply chain, we will continue to dedicate resources within this area in order to maintain consistent delivery of essential medical products. We are pleased to team up with our valuable partner Sensirion to collectively confront this pandemic.”Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. For further information, visit [url="]www.sensirion.com[/url].UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com[/url].This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to UMC’s partnership with Sensirion, the ability to deliver essential medical products to combat COVID-19 pandemic, and the capacity of semiconductor foundries. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including UMC’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

