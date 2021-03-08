Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific Continues to Forge Organization-Wide Inclusion and Diversity









Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has today launched its Asia Pacific Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) as a catalyst to continue driving inclusion and diversity (I&D) amongst its 13,000-strong workforce in the region.Launching on International Women’s Day, the initiative hosted a region-wide virtual event with all staff encouraged to attend. Underpinned by one of the key International Women’s Day missions – to forge inclusive work cultures where women’s careers thrive and achievements are celebrated – the event highlighted the important role of inclusive and diverse leadership in both employee satisfaction and business success. With a keynote address from Harjit Gill, Chief Executive Officer at Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), and showcasing the stories of inspiring women leaders across Fresenius Medical Care, the launch has provided the momentum to continue building an even more diverse and inclusive organization for the future.This initiative is part of the global Inclusion & Diversity efforts from Fresenius Medical Care. Fresenius Medical Care is committed to serving all its patients across the globe with the same level of care and devotion to their health and wellbeing. Living up to this commitment requires each employee to bring their best to the workplace, irrespective of who they are or where they come from. Inclusion & Diversity enables the company to drive better business outcomes.It is widely-known that gender diversity in leadership of an organization contributes to improved business performance.Key findings from the McKinsey Global Institute’s (MGI)report were shared with the audience during the event, noting that MGI’s research has identified a marked correlation between the presence of women at senior levels and the organizational performance of the company, with an average 47 percent increased return on equity companies with the greatest female representation.In particular, women, through their leadership behaviors, help to improve companies’ performance by applying more of three particular leadership behaviors: people development; expectations and rewards; and role-modelling.Donna Hua, Vice President of Product Engineering Center Machines & Digital Solutions at Fresenius Medical Care’s Global Research and Development department, whose journey featured as one of four stories at today’s Leader Showcase, paid testimony to women’s unique leadership style. With a 25-year career in healthcare, Donna located several years ago from China to Germany to take on her new role in a traditionally more male-dominated field. “Over the years, I have learned that women have a superpower in leadership positions: strong empathy. We build alliances through our understanding of others and can use this to everyone’s advantage, forging a more compassionate work environment that helps everyone to thrive.”As one of the world’s largest healthcare providers and employer in its field, Fresenius Medical Care has long known and practiced the importance of inclusion and diversity – and is committed to do more. Gender diversity at the senior management level, and in the company’s main governance bodies, has increased over time, but representation at these levels still has room to grow. Determined to continue closing this gap, the company has identified inclusion and diversity as one of the five pillars of its Global Employee Sustainability project. Spurred by this global imperative, the WLI was formed to promote gender parity at all levels within the company’s Asia Pacific organizations.The initiative comprises a working group of 14 women leaders from across the company’s Asia Pacific countries and functions who will identify ways to further improve women’s leadership development. The group will have a particular focus on building the pipeline of female talent and on influencing a culture of inclusion that ensures all policies and practices within the organization are inclusive and non-discriminatory.“An inclusive and diverse working environment is one where every individual feels supported and free to be themselves. This accelerates innovation, fosters employee satisfaction, and in turn drives financial outcomes”, said Harry de Wit, CEO & President of Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific. “Our employees are the reason for Fresenius Medical Care’s continued success. It is my responsibility, both as a leader and as a man, to be a champion for women in our organization and to work together in building an even more inclusive mindset where everyone feels secure, respected and unrestricted in the opportunities that lie before them.”Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,092 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 346,553 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).For more information visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.freseniusmedicalcare.asia[/url].This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

