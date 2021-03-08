Pineapple Express Delivery Partners with CannTrust to Offer Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery for estoraTM Medical Cannabis Patients in Ontario

Ensuring estoraTMpatients have seamless access to their high-quality medical cannabis products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, has partnered with CannTrust Inc. to bring same-day and next-day delivery to estoraTM medical cannabis patients in Ontario.

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. is proud to announce the commencement of deliveries for estoraTM medical cannabis products under the name "Trust Delivery - Powered by Pineapple Express". Products are available for purchase through the newly launched ecommerce site www.estoramedical.com. estoraTM patients can now take advantage of same-day deliveries in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and next-day deliveries across southern Ontario, including Ottawa, Kingston, Barrie, London, and Windsor.

Randy Rolph, Founder and CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, "Pineapple Express Delivery was founded on the principles that medical cannabis patients should get their medicine as quickly, securely and discreetly as possible. By providing delivery driver tracking, delivery notifications and patient communication support, the entire Pineapple Team is thrilled to enable same-day and next-day deliveries for estoraTMmedical patients across southern Ontario."

Pineapple Express Delivery is one of Canada's premier same-day, next day delivery companies for the medical and recreational markets servicing both B2B and B2C customers in the legal cannabis industry. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate cannabis delivery across Canada.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 65,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information, please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About estoraTM

estoraTM is a Canadian medical cannabis brand. Our portfolio has been designed with patients in mind, with easy-to-use formats and standardized processes, that ensure consistency and quality in every bottle. We're not just a medical cannabis provider, but a partner, providing guidance and support for our patients on their journey with medical cannabis, so they can focus on what's really important. For more information please visit www.estoramedical.com.

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

