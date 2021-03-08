Ferguson PLC Announces Additional US Listing Effective Today

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Ferguson plc announces that its Form 20-F registration statement filed with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the additional US listing of its ordinary shares ('Additional US Listing') will be effective at 09:00 am (Eastern) and that trading in its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will commence later today. Ferguson will retain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and inclusion in the FTSE 100 index, and its ordinary shares will trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol: FERG.

The Board expects that over time the Additional US Listing will facilitate increased ownership by domestic US funds. The Executive team is undertaking additional investor engagement in the US to enhance understanding and awareness of Ferguson's business amongst this significant incremental pool of capital.

As a result of the Additional US Listing and also effective today, Ferguson's current American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program managed by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. has been terminated. Existing Ferguson American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be mandatorily cancelled and exchanged for Ferguson ordinary shares in accordance with the applicable ADR exchange ratio. Further information regarding this exchange process has been communicated separately to ADR holders by J.P. Morgan Chase.

Commenting on the Additional US Listing Geoff Drabble, Chairman of Ferguson plc said:

"Today's announcement follows on from the recent disposal of Wolseley UK which means that 100 per cent of our revenues are now generated in North America. The Board believes the natural long term listing location is the US and in April 2020, we set out a two-step process to achieving this aim. The additional US listing is an important milestone and as previously announced, after a period of transition the Board intends to hold a shareholder vote on a proposal to change the primary listing to the US."

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc is a leading value added distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors operating in North America. Ongoing revenue for the year ended July 31, 2020 was $19.9 billion and ongoing underlying trading profit was $1.6 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ferguson_plc.

