>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Notices of 2021 annual general meetings

March 08, 2021 | About: ASX:RIO +2.91% LSE:RIO -0.41%


Rio Tinto will today issue notices for the 2021 annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. The notices will be available at [url="]www.riotinto.com%2Finvest%2Fshareholder-information%2Fannual-general-meetings[/url]. Rio Tinto Limited’s notice of meeting will also be released to the ASX.



Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2021 annual general meeting in London on 9 April 2021. Due to the UK government restrictions on public gatherings to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and mindful of public health concerns, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the annual general meeting in person. Shareholders can instead participate in the annual general meeting virtually via a live webcast, and will be able to vote and ask questions. Details on how to attend the Rio Tinto plc annual general meeting virtually are set out in the notice of meeting.



Rio Tinto Limited will hold its 2021 annual general meeting in Perth, Australia on 6 May 2021. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person can participate in the meeting via a live webcast, and will be able to vote and ask questions. Details on how to participate online in the Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting are set out in the notice of meeting. If it becomes necessary or appropriate as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation in Australia to make any changes to the proposed meeting arrangements, shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Information relating to alternate arrangements will be communicated to shareholders by way of announcement to ASX and published at [url="]www.riotinto.com%2Finvest%2Fshareholder-information%2Fannual-general-meetings[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210307005069/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)