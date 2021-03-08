>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH

March 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:EKTAY -0.69%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has awarded in favor of Elekta in a dispute with Livian GmbH (formerly humediQ GmbH).

The arbitration, reported in the latest interim report (Q3 2020/21), is now finally settled whereby all claims against Elekta group companies are rejected in full.

For further information, please contact:
Mattias Thorsson, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: [email protected]
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: [email protected]
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-wins-lawsuit-against-livian-gmbh,c3301556

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-wins-lawsuit-against-livian-gmbh-301242178.html

SOURCE Elekta


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)