UMC Reports Sales for February 2021

March 08, 2021 | About: TSE:2303 -2.62% NYSE:UMC +2.5%


United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.



Revenues for February 2021



Period



2021



2020



Y/Y Change



Y/Y (%)



February



14,947,898



13,606,421



+1,341,477



+9.86%



Jan.-Feb.



30,477,457



27,697,439



+2,780,018



+10.04%



(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages


(**) All figures are consolidated



