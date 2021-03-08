>
Alpha to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 15

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMR +0%

PR Newswire

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 8, 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, plans to announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.)

The company also expects to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time the morning of March 15. Participating on the call will be Alpha's chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson, president and chief financial officer, Andy Eidson, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead.

The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 866-270-1533 (domestic toll-free) or 412-317-0797 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this press release may not occur.

INVESTOR CONTACT: ALEX ROTONEN


MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN

[email protected]


[email protected]

(423) 956-6882


(423) 573-0369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-march-15-301241976.html

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.


