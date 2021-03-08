Supreme Cannabis Launches Sugarleaf THC Gummies

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that it has launched THC gummies under its sugarleaf brand. The first variety, Strawberry Peach, is being shipped to cannabis retailers in British Columbia, Saskatchwan, Alberta Manitoba and PEI, and is expected to be available by the end of March.

"Gummies are a great addition to our product line," said Beena Goldenberg, President and CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "They are the most in-demand product in the edibles category by both novice and experienced users. We expect sugarleaf gummies will be well-received by consumers for their fresh strawberry peach flavour and that they are vegan-friendly."

Sugarleaf's gummies are expertly-crafted to ensure precise delivery of THC in a convenient gummy format. Each sugarleaf gummy is a delicious combination of natural strawberry and peach flavours and contains a consistent dose of 2.5 milligrams of THC. Each package includes 4 gummies, for a total of 10 milligrams of THC per package.

The introduction of sugarleaf gummies complements the roster of new products recently introduced by Supreme, including large format flower and pre-rolls from Hiway, Pūr Cloud CBD 510 vape kit and cartridge by Blissco, and Pink Kush and Ice Cream Cake strains from 7ACRES Craft Collective.

"We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our product line to deliver the variety and excitement that cannabis consumers are seeking," added Ms. Goldenberg. "We currently have products available to serve the broad spectrum of cannabis consumers – from novice and experienced users, connoisseurs, to those looking for value pricing. This line-up has helped us secure our position as a top–10 Canadian Cannabis Company – according to the analytics firm Headset."

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco , sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". In this press release, forward-looking information and statements relate to, among other things, the expected availability of the Company's THC gummies. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

