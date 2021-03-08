>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Supreme Cannabis Launches Sugarleaf THC Gummies

March 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SPRWF -2.29% TSX:FIRE -3.85% FRA:53S1 -3.75% OTCPK:SPRWF -2.29%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 8, 2021

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that it has launched THC gummies under its sugarleaf brand. The first variety, Strawberry Peach, is being shipped to cannabis retailers in British Columbia, Saskatchwan, Alberta Manitoba and PEI, and is expected to be available by the end of March.

"Gummies are a great addition to our product line," said Beena Goldenberg, President and CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "They are the most in-demand product in the edibles category by both novice and experienced users. We expect sugarleaf gummies will be well-received by consumers for their fresh strawberry peach flavour and that they are vegan-friendly."

Sugarleaf's gummies are expertly-crafted to ensure precise delivery of THC in a convenient gummy format. Each sugarleaf gummy is a delicious combination of natural strawberry and peach flavours and contains a consistent dose of 2.5 milligrams of THC. Each package includes 4 gummies, for a total of 10 milligrams of THC per package.

The introduction of sugarleaf gummies complements the roster of new products recently introduced by Supreme, including large format flower and pre-rolls from Hiway, Pūr Cloud CBD 510 vape kit and cartridge by Blissco, and Pink Kush and Ice Cream Cake strains from 7ACRES Craft Collective.

"We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our product line to deliver the variety and excitement that cannabis consumers are seeking," added Ms. Goldenberg. "We currently have products available to serve the broad spectrum of cannabis consumers – from novice and experienced users, connoisseurs, to those looking for value pricing. This line-up has helped us secure our position as a top–10 Canadian Cannabis Company – according to the analytics firm Headset."

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". In this press release, forward-looking information and statements relate to, among other things, the expected availability of the Company's THC gummies. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-cannabis-launches-sugarleaf-thc-gummies-301241748.html

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)