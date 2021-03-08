LiveXLive Opens Auditions For "Self Made"- A New Talent Competition Platform Finding The World's Next Big Music Artists

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that auditions for Self Made, an online digital talent search platform, will launch on Monday, March 8, 2021. If you're an artist or a band, share a video performing your original song with the hashtag #iamselfmade on TikTok or Instagram to enter. It's that easy!

Self Made by LiveXLive is the most democratic music talent search in history!

Upon launch of the robust social media outreach program, 8 contestants will be selected from the pool of submissions, on Wednesday, March 17th. The final round for the Grand Prize winner and 3 runners up will occur on March 25th. Fans and followers will award a champion in a most unique way that removes the broadcast politics from selecting a winner. The first round Grand Prize winner will receive an "A&R Starter pack" worth $100,000 to launch their professional career that includes a distribution, publishing, and record deal. The distribution deal will promote the winner's music through LiveXLive's flywheel, including digital radio, VOD, podcasting and live streaming. These divisions encourage the interaction between audiences and artists to listen, watch, attend, engage and transact. In addition, an exclusive merchandise line will be created around the show and artists.

All 8 contestants will earn a spot in LiveXLive's annual "Music Lives'' Festival scheduled for March 26th and 27th. The program's mentors include Eshy Gazit, responsible for the worldwide success of Monsta X and BTS; Sharona Nomder, manager of Israeli pop star Noa Kirel; Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment, who manages the Brazilian global superstar Anitta; Ash Pournouri, who turned Swedish DJ Avicii into a worldwide phenomenon; and Charlie Walk, who has worked with such artists as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes.

"Our partnership with Self Made provides independent artists a singular digital platform and community to showcase their talent, jump-start their careers, and dramatically increase visibility among established artists and loyal fans," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "Working together with Ash Pournouri and his amazing team, we have created the ultimate democratic music competition where we leave everything in the hands of the talent and the fans."

Created by Ash Pournouri, the former partner of the late global superstar Avicii, Self Made is an online music competition, community, and platform built to discover and launch the artists of tomorrow. Unlike its competitors, it is not another "American Idol" or "X-Factor." This is a democratized competition built around social media engagement.

Originally conceived and launched in Sweden, the competition was a smash hit reaching 10% of the total population and breaking viewership records on the country's largest TV VOD network. Now LiveXLive is bringing this movement to the international stage via their talent relationships, promotional prowess, and comprehensive streaming platform.

To enter and vote , search the hashtag #iamselfmade on TikTok and Instagram to be part of the most democratic music search in history!

If you're an artist, share a video performing your original song with the hashtag #iamselfmade on TikTok or Instagram to enter. Whether you're a Solo Artist or Band, you've got a shot!

For the music lovers out there, LiveXLive invites fans to decide on the winners. Follow at @GOSELFMADE on Instagram or @GetSelfMade on TikTok to watch the competition. Further details can be found by following @livexlive or go to LiveXLive.com/SelfMade .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

