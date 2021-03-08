>
ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 22, 2021

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:ZIM +0% FRA:2SV -2.84%

PR Newswire

HAIFA, Israel, March 8, 2021

HAIFA, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 22, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

ZIM Logo

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States 1-888-281-1167; Israel 03-918-0644; or international +44-20-3514-1906. To access the slide presentation, click here. The call will also be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with a leadership position in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, with a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

ZIM Contacts

Media:
Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected]

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
+1 212-477-8438
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-monday-march-22-2021-301242263.html

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.


