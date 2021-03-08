>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Grainger Announces Julie Myerholtz as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:GWW +0%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced that Julie Myerholtz joined the company as Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, she is responsible for the company's cybersecurity vision and strategy, and collaborating with customers, suppliers, Grainger leadership and the board of directors on information security-related matters.

Julie Myerholtz Joins Grainger as Chief Information Security Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the company as her role is critical to serving customers, helping ensure our systems are secure, and protecting our customer, company and team member data," said Jonny LeRoy, Chief Technology Officer, Grainger. "I am confident that she will serve as a trusted advisor, as we continue to transform and provide digital solutions to help our customers solve their problems."

Myerholtz has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise risk management, information security, data privacy, and IT operations and governance. She most recently served as CISO at First Solar, a solar panel manufacturing company. Prior to that, she spent eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she led information technology audits, business process audits and consulting engagements for a portfolio of manufacturing, utility/energy and technology clients.

Myerholtz reports to LeRoy and will be based in Grainger's Chicago-area headquarters office.

Grainger is the 11th largest e-retailer in North America, according to the 2020 Digital Commerce 360 U.S. Top 1000. The company continues to invest and grow its industry-leading digital capabilities to better serve customers.

For more information on careers at Grainger, visit https://jobs.grainger.com.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-announces-julie-myerholtz-as-vice-president-and-chief-information-security-officer-301241897.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)