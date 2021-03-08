>
PRNewswire
Windtree to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

March 08, 2021

WARRINGTON, Pa., March 8, 2021

WARRINGTON, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and be available for 1x1 meetings. Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference


Date:

March 9-10, 2021

Time:

available for 1x1 meetings

Webcast:

To register, click on the link HERE

A live audio webcast will be available via the events page of the Windtree website at http://windtreetx.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Windtree website for 30 days for those unable to listen live.

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windtree-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301241442.html

SOURCE Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.


