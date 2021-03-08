With $800,000 Donation, Alliance Data Extends Its Support Of National Girls' Empowerment Organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to using data for good and advancing gender equality, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced a two-year $800,000 donation to Columbus-based Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX), a national non-profit leader in evidence-based programming, research and education focused on girls.

Alliance Data's donation will fund The Girls' IndexTM 2022, a large, national research study of more than 20,000 U.S. girls in grades 5 through 12. Building on the findings of The Girls' Index TM 2017, the country's largest study of its kind, the goal of the study is to understand the experiences, perceptions, beliefs and behaviors of today's girls. Findings from the research will be used to identify the social, emotional and academic needs of girls, and will help educators, parents, mentors and coaches make data-informed decisions in schools and communities throughout the country.

With the goal of ensuring a diverse and nationally representative sample, ROX is currently recruiting schools to participate in the project. Participating schools will receive a customized, detailed report outlining findings from their school along with analysis that can be used for administrative decision-making. Comprehensive survey findings will be published in late 2022, and applications are available on the ROX website.

"Alliance Data shares a belief with ROX that by making data actionable from original, robust research we can meaningfully and measurably address issues that are important to our communities and our business," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer, Alliance Data Card Services. "As the insights gleaned from The 2017 Girls' IndexTM have shown, data can make a real difference in guiding and supporting girls today so they can meet their full potential as women tomorrow, including their career opportunities and earning potential. We look forward to the results of the Girls' Index 2022TM and its role in empowering and enabling girls from all backgrounds."

Including this latest donation, Alliance Data has contributed $1.2 million to ROX since 2016. Previous funds were used to establish the ROX Institute for Research & Training, the first multidisciplinary institute designed to address the complex needs of today's girls by connecting research to practice in tangible and actionable ways. Recent research published by the ROX Institute focuses on girls and diversity, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The ROX Institute also offers free resources for parents and educators.

"ROX uses research to inform all aspects of our work, from school-based programming to community outreach and education efforts," said Dr. Lisa Hinkelman, founder and chief executive officer, ROX. "We are proud to be leading the conversation on the status of girls in the United States. Our research tells us that specific and timely attention to the issues facing girls is warranted. This generous donation from Alliance Data will ensure The Girls' Index TM 2022 provides comprehensive data to inform society, elevate discourse and influence the way we approach our collective work with girls."

For more information about Alliance Data's sustainability strategy and initiatives, click here.

About Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc.

Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is the national non-profit leader in programming, research and education focused on girls. The mission of ROX is to create generations of confident girls who can control their own relationships, experiences, decisions and futures. For more information about ROX programming and research visit www.rulingourexperiences.org.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Alliance Data

Shelley Whiddon

214-494-3811

[email protected]

Rachel Stultz

614-729-4890

[email protected]

Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX)

Lauren Hancock

614-488-8080; ext. 5

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-800-000-donation-alliance-data-extends-its-support-of-national-girls-empowerment-organization-301241991.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation