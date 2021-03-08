FICO Recognized by Chartis as Category Leader for Enterprise Fraud Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

FICO was recognized as the Category Leader for Enterprise Fraud Solutions in 'Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Enterprise Fraud; Market Update and Vendor Landscape, 2021'

FICO was rated highly for its "best-in-class capabilities" in advanced fraud detection and card fraud

FICO has now been named a Category Leader by Chartis three years in a row

Global analytics software provider FICO, today announced that it has been named the Category Leader for Enterprise Fraud Solutions in the Chartis 2021 RiskTech Quadrant® report, for the third year in a row. The report ranks the financial services industry's leading financial crime risk management systems based on Chartis' analysis of market trends, expenditure patterns and best practices, which is validated through several phases of independent verification. FICO was recognized for both market potential and completeness of solution offering.

"FICO's ranking as Category Leader reflects its best-in-class enterprise fraud management solutions, which had the highest possible ratings for advanced fraud detection techniques, libraries of pre-packaged fraud rules, and card fraud," said Phil Mackenzie, senior research specialist at Chartis Research. "FICO also delivers advanced fraud-detection capabilities in mobile fraud, electronic payments fraud, and real-time transaction monitoring, via an integrated cloud-ready platform."

FICO's fraud solutions protect more than 9000 financial institutions, telecommunication organizations, auto financers, and government agencies from financial losses as well as damages caused by criminal behavior. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more enterprises are relying on FICO's industry-changing analytics software platform to make smarter decisions, streamline operations, and protect organizations against the latest fraud and financial crime threats.

"FICO is proud to have its cutting-edge solutions recognized by Chartis as the category leader in financial crime risk management systems," said Tim Van Tassel, vice president, product management. "At FICO, we are committed to helping our clients use our award-winning solutions to prevent fraudulent activity as well as developing an industry leading AI, machine learning, and analytics platform."

Published annually, Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant® reports are prepared by analysts with extensive hands-on experience of selecting, developing, and implementing risk management systems for a variety of international companies across multiple industries including banking, insurance, capital markets, energy, and the public sector.

"Recognition as the category leader for three years in a row further highlights FICO's ongoing investment in innovation, our close partnership with clients and our dedication to delivering the industry standard for enterprise fraud solutions," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer, at FICO.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

