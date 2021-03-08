>
Tiziano Frateschi
5 Undervalued Stocks Below the Peter Lynch Value

Intel makes the list

March 08, 2021 | About: MFC +2.22% BIIB +2.17% MET +3.4% DELL -0.14% INTC +0.1%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 8, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Intel

Intel Corp. (INTC) was trading around $59.23 per share as of March 8. The Peter Lynch fair value is $84.62, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 30% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 1.68%.

The chipmaker has a market cap of $239 billion and an enterprise value of $251 billion.

cf11daaf6f8fb00ef9eb626638f8b2e3.png

The price-earnings ratio is 11.91. The share price has been as high as $68.09 and as low as $43.61 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 13.01% below its 52-week high and 38.52% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) was trading around $84.44 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $105.25, which suggests it is undervalued with a 20% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 90.87%.

The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion and an enterprise value of $102.20 billion.

548f07052a6151d5814f5ae8ac6e5dda.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 20.07, which is higher than 61% of companies in the hardware industry. The share price is 0.77% below its 52-week high and 233.63% above its 52-week low.

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

MetLife

MetLife Inc. (MET) was trading around $59.21 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $141.19, which suggests it is undervalued with an 58% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 37.96%.

The U.S. life insurer has a market cap of $52.36 billion and an enterprise value of $50.97 million.

0055567d0d6820816898847c3509b6d3.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.48, which is higher than 63% of companies in the insurance industry. The share price is currently 1.64% below its 52-week high and 159.12% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 7.42% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.79% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.64%.

Biogen

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) was trading around $263.95 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $323.47, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 10% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 19.75%.

The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion and an enterprise value of $45.43 billion.

20d132c46d5ce407c97a0866ccf4badf.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.8, which is higher than 86% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. The price is currently 27.47% below its 52-week high and 18.23% above its 52-week low.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 10.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.99%.

Manulife

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) was trading around $20.78 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $31.22, which suggests it is undervalued with a 33% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 25.31%.

The company, which provides life insurance and wealth management products, has a market cap of $39.97 billion and an enterprise value of $34.52 billion.

a4d04df08917492820ac4c8a39064ecf.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, which is higher than 72% of companies in the Insurance industry. The share price is currently 0.36% below its 52-week high and 141.01% above its 52-week low.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.11% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

Tiziano Frateschi
