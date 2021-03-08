Lorin Thomas-Tavel Joins 2U, Inc. Leadership Team as New Managing Director of Boot Camps

LANHAM, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that longtime higher education leader Lorin Thomas-Tavel will become the company's new managing director of boot camps. Thomas-Tavel, who joins 2U from Kaplan where she recently served as chief experience officer for North America, will take over for Greg Calverase, who recently announced his retirement. At 2U, Thomas-Tavel will oversee the company's boot camp business, including future product innovations and improvements to the student experience that help further drive quality and outcomes. She will report to Mark Chernis, 2U's chief operating officer.

"Lorin is an experienced operational and student-centric leader with a strong track record of delivering innovative, high-quality experiences and products to learners," Chernis said. "As 2U continues to scale and expand our boot camp offerings, Lorin's experience executing digital transformation strategies for higher ed companies and establishing a unified consumer experience across various product lines will be instrumental to 2U's continued growth in the alternative credential segment."

"I'm thrilled to join 2U and build on the strong foundation and momentum behind 2U's expansive boot camp portfolio," Thomas-Tavel said. "With more than 30,000 boot camp graduates and 150 boot camps across over 50 partners, these high-quality, rigorous programs have had a profound impact in meeting the needs of working adults looking for affordable pathways to careers in the digital economy—and I look forward to working with the team to expand this impact with a focus on growth, quality, and innovation."

Thomas-Tavel began her career at Kaplan in 2007. In her 14 years at the company, she served as chief administrative and chief operating officer for their test prep business, before taking on the role of chief experience officer. In her leadership roles, Thomas-Tavel led business transformation efforts, helped the business transition to a more consumer and product-focused structure, and drove innovation efforts that diversified the company's product portfolio. Prior to Kaplan, she held executive positions with Ann Taylor, where she helped the company grow from a small national footprint to more than 800 stores and launch its online presence. Thomas-Tavel holds a Bachelor's degree from Baylor University and currently resides in New York.

In 2020 alone, more than 20,000 students enrolled in 2U-powered university boot camps—and today, the company powers boot camps in eight different career-relevant subjects: coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital marketing, product management, and technical project management. 2U powers boot camps in partnership with 54 universities across five countries and three continents, including UCLA, Rice University, Georgia Tech, and Columbia University. More than 6,000 companies employ graduates of 2U-powered boot camp programs—including 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies—and over 200 companies partner with 2U boot camps to strengthen and diversify their talent pipelines.

