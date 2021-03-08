Hapbee Partners with U.S. Veteran Non-Profit Organizations Grey Team and The Mission After

Partnering Agreements Aim to Measure Impact of Hapbee Wearable on Veterans' Wellbeing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has signed partnering agreements with two U.S. veteran non-profit organizations, Grey Team Inc. ("Grey Team") and The Mission After, to enable data collection with respect to users' perception of the impact of Hapbee signals on their stress and productivity levels within a sample group of military veterans.

"These early-stage agreements mark the beginning of what I hope will become meaningful, long-term collaborations with Grey Team and The Mission After," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "Hapbee is honored to have the opportunity to engage with military veterans. The overarching goal with these agreements is to help veterans with stress management and productivity – aspects I think most all of us want to improve upon."

Under the terms of the partnering agreements, Grey Team and The Mission After have purchased approximately twenty Hapbee wearables for veterans' use at a discounted rate. Each Hapbee wearable will come with a lifetime subscription to all six original signals and are specifically for the purpose of R&D and user experience data collection. The partner organizations will, with users' permission, provide Hapbee with access to users of the product to garner individual responses and feedback.

About Grey Team

Grey Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to support active-duty U.S. soldiers and military veterans by building and implementing solutions to reduce and eliminate PTSD related suicides.

Grey Team is the only privately funded program that is proven to facilitate and cultivate post-traumatic growth. It is through the generous donations of private citizens, as well as grants, that Grey Team continues to offer these therapeutic services to veterans and active duty service members at no cost. Its goal is to help those most in need of healing by providing a place where they feel welcomed and safe so that they may restore health, peace, and happiness to their lives.

About The Mission After

Based in Seattle, Washington, The Mission After (formerly known as Healing Our Heroes Foundation TMA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on research and implementation of programs that support veterans to live their best life after service. The Mission After, with the support from their strategic partner organizations, strives to provide veterans with access to new and emerging technologies as well as innovative treatment alternatives focused on pain, stress, anxiety, and depression.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

