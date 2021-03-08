Patria Announces Closing of its First Core Infrastructure Fund

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patria Investments Limited, or "Patria" (NASDAQ: PAX) today announced the closing of its first evergreen, publicly-traded, Core Infrastructure fund, Patria Infraestrutura Energia Core ("PICE"). PICE has closed on total commitments of approximately R$ 800 million, and is a yield-focused investment vehicle that will seek to invest in high-quality, operational power generation and transmission assets in Brazil. This platform is designed to hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.

After building a successful franchise of infrastructure funds that invest in value-add opportunities in Latin America, Patria is now expanding its product offering with this new family of infrastructure funds focusing on core infrastructure. PICE is the first infrastructure vehicle in a group of evergreen listed funds managed by Patria. PICE will be listed in the São Paulo Stock Exchange ("B3"), which will allow for its investors to have liquidity through the secondary market.

Alexandre Saigh, Patria's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are grateful for the strong trust of our investors that have supported us in the launching of this new initiative. In our opinion, the current environment of low interest rates creates a large need for products with attractive returns and moderate risk. Core Infrastructure offers a very compelling investment opportunity due to its attractive, yet defensive return profile. We are confident that our leading infrastructure platform, through our very experienced investment team, is uniquely positioned to offer the highest quality income oriented infrastructure investment products to our clients."

