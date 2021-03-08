>
Delta Air Lines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:DAL +3.83%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:NYSE:DAL) will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Mon., Mar. 15, 2021.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301241642.html

SOURCE Delta Air Lines


Comments

