Delta Air Lines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021
ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:NYSE:DAL) will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Mon., Mar. 15, 2021.
A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.
