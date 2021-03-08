PPS Investments Selects SS&C for Enterprise Performance and Attribution Management

WINDSOR, Conn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that PPS Investments, a subsidiary of the Professional Provident Society (PPS) in South Africa, has chosen Sylvan™ as its global performance measurement and attribution platform. The award-winning platform will support $2.74 billion AUM across PPS Investments' business.

PPS Investments was impressed by Sylvan's comprehensive functionality, including its multi-currency, multi-asset attribution capability, with fund-of-fund look-through and rules-based classification. Sylvan's robust data management and exception-based workflow management capability combined with its global track record, intuitive reporting and robust, customizable dashboards were critical differentiators in PPS' selection process.

"PPS Investments is taking our performance and attribution capability to the next level with Sylvan," said James Fraser, Chief Operating Officer at PPS Investments. "We enjoyed working with the SS&C team throughout the evaluation process. Their superior industry and technology expertise was especially evident during our demonstration workshops. We're confident Sylvan's enterprise performance and attribution technology, backed by SS&C's best-in-class expertise, will help us work more effectively."

"With Sylvan, PPS Investments will get an enhanced view of their performance and attribution data to support better decision making and drive greater efficiencies," said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Institutional & Investment Management, SS&C Technologies. "Customers like PPS Investments see and value our industry leadership and continuous investment. We are gratified recent enhancements to Sylvan's innovative data and workflow management, and dynamic dashboards are gaining excellent traction in the market."

About PPS Investments

PPS Investments, established in 2007 is the investment manager within the 80-year old PPS Group, South Africa's largest multidisciplinary society of graduate professionals with an excess of 150 000 members.

PPS Investments offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions designed to empower graduate professional investors and their families at all life stages to plan, protect and provide for their financial goals. Having been the forefront of progressive, transparent investments since inception, the dynamic asset manager carefully designs its investments with the input and feedback from the graduate professional market – a client centric approach which both graduate professionals and general investors can benefit from. Its flagship is the PPS Portfolio range which offers diversification across optimally combined, complementary asset managers.

PPS Group is mutual financial services company and shares 100% of its profits with its members. Thus, when qualifying PPS members and their families invest with PPS Investments they benefit from increased profits into their PPS Profit-Share Account.

Professional Provident Society is a licensed insurer and authorised financial services provider.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

