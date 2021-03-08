Ascend Hotel Collection Debuts Four Springtime Getaways

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE: CHH) Ascend Hotel Collection recently added four properties to its global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels: The Bluff Hotel, The Cranberry,The Landon and Smart Suites. The newest additions, located in Miami Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Morgantown, West Virginia; and Burlington, Vermont, embody how the Ascend Hotel Collection delivers on upscale experiences in travelers' favorite destinations and provides guests with even more options for their outdoor springtime activities.

"In the past year, backyard tourism has become increasingly preferred. We know that when guests travel, they are decisive about the destinations they select for their next escape and easy access to a range of outdoor activities is a key feature they look for in a hotel, which is why we're pleased to add these exciting hotels to the Ascend portfolio," said Neerav Dudhwala, head of Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels. "Whether choosing to spend their spring holiday on a golf course, soaking up the sun outdoors or hiking with a few close friends in the Appalachian Mountains, guests will appreciate each hotel's proximity to their favorite activities, and the exceptional service and amenities that come with the Ascend brand."

Features of each new Ascend hotel include:

The Bluff Hotel Historic District : Located along the tree-lined Bay Street in the heart of Savannah, Georgia's Historic District, the 77-room Bluff Hotel, which has a history dating back to 1733, offers guests modern accommodations and hospitality reflective of the city's rich culture and traditions. In addition to daily complimentary breakfast, signature cocktails at its onsite speakeasy-style bar, Twin Spades, and spacious guestrooms, the Bluff Hotel boasts convenient access to the city's most popular attractions, such as the SCAD Art Museum and Plant Riverside District. Guests can either reserve a spot on the hotel's complimentary shuttle or rent bikes from the front desk to pedal their way through Savannah's famed cobblestone streets and squares. The Savannah National Wildlife Refuge is just a 15 minute drive from the hotel, offering guests a variety of ways to explore the great outdoors.



All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

