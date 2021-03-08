Marriott Bonvoy's Portfolio Of Longer Stay Brands Revel In Recovery With More Room For Possibility In New Destinations

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of longer stay brands – Element Hotels, Residence Inn by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott– announced today a selection of new openings and offerings, providing travelers with more room to relax in new global destinations. Poised for continued resilience in a changing travel environment, longer stay brands provide maximized comfort with spacious layouts coupled with residential amenities – perfect for an extended getaway, from a few nights to a few weeks.

"We continue to see strong demand for our longer stay hotels from both business and leisure travelers," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand and Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "From the innovative Studio Commons offering at Element Hotels to comfortable one-bedroom suites at Residence Inn and TownePlace Suites, Marriott Bonvoy offers a breadth of brands with options that offer extra space to travel and live well. We are delighted to introduce a bevy of new properties that will provide the ultimate residential comfort to create a home away from home."

As the lines between business and leisure continue to blur, small groups are seeking more space to work and relax, while essential business travelers are spending longer periods on the road. Longer stay hotels are the premier choice of accommodations for a hassle-free experience with desired amenities and limited housekeeping on-demand.

All three brands provide guests complimentary access to business centers and fitness facilities. Pets are welcomed, based on weight and for an additional fee, to help guests maintain a connection to their furry companions, no matter where they go. And free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast are a standard at every hotel. Outside of urban locations, guests can unwind with ample outdoor space including firepits and grills, setting the stage for casual relaxation and social interaction. Each of the three brands offer distinct experiences, allowing guests to seamlessly replicate their everyday routine while exploring.

Maintain Balance with Element Hotels

Element Hotels caters to the healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road. Element features open and modern design, nature-inspired decor and sustainably-minded amenities that enable everyday healthy habits. Guests can enjoy brand signatures like in-room kitchens, the Bikes to Borrow program, or all-natural saline pools. Element's newest offering – the Studio Commons communal room concept – proves to be particularly relevant and appealing to today's travel environment. The innovative configuration consists of four private guest rooms anchored by a common living space, where guests can gather, work, or dine together. In addition to a fully equipped kitchen, Studio Commons features flexible dining or workspace seating for eight guests and a spacious entertainment area.

Travelers can experience a new way to relax, refresh, and connect at one of these Element hotels featuring Studio Commons:

Comfortable, Upscale Living with Residence Inn

As the first and largest longer stay hotel brand in the world with over 870 properties, Residence Inn has been dedicated to creating upscale, modern residential spaces for guests to truly live their life on the road – on their own terms and without constraints. Residence Inn's well-appointed suites feature separate spaces to live, work, and sleep including full kitchens. With complimentary grocery delivery service, guests can eat well and enjoy homecooked meals on the in-suite dining bar or relax outside by the pool and firepits.

Travelers can experience Residence Inn's unrivaled style and comfort at one of these new locations:

Stay Productive with TownePlace Suites

TownePlace Suites features a simple, yet innovative design, sprinkled with personal touches and cheerful details. As one of Marriott's fastest growing brands with its new Cincinnati property marking its 450th hotel opening, it is ideal for the longer stay traveler who seeks a reliable experience to stay productive and upbeat. All guest suites are outfitted with Elfa® closets by The Container Store® to help guests settle in and feel right at home. TownePlace Suites has also teamed up with Weber® to bring quality grilling amenities to its outdoor spaces including grills, tools, seasonings and recipes. The brand's Something Borrowed® program invites guests to get the most out of their stays with items they might use at home, but cannot bring with them – such as blenders, crockpots, rice cookers, cookbooks, and board games.

Travelers can add a little fun and comfort to their trip with TownePlace Suites at one of these new locations:

With nearly 1,400 hotels around the world, Element Hotels, Residence Inn and TownePlace Suites continue to lead in the growing longer stays segment. Marriott's longer stay properties account for nearly 30 percent of the global extended stay supply, with a signed pipeline of 575 additional properties. According to a recent report published by Lodging Econometrics, extended stay properties make up more than a quarter of the total U.S. development pipeline, signaling continued demand from hotel owners as well as travelers.

From now through June 6, guests can stay longer and save with special rates for more than five nights. Those who fancy themselves home chefs can earn a $25 grocery gift card for stays of over seven consecutive nights at participating properties in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America.

For more information and to book a stay, visit www.roomforpossibility.marriott.com.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected hotel openings, demand trends for and the resiliency of certain product types, recovery trends and expectations, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with customers and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Element by Westin®

With more than 65 hotels across North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, Element Hotels is designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain the balance of daily routines while on the road. Offering many of the comforts of home, Element caters to those looking to stay both short and long-term. All hotels have an outdoor-inspired, sustainability-focused design philosophy and feature spacious and airy guest rooms with in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and signature Heavenly® Beds. The brand's signature amenities include a complimentary healthful Rise breakfast and a Relax evening reception. Always prioritizing guest wellness, all hotels are equipped with 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, all-natural saline pools and a Bikes to Borrow program. Further increasing flexibility and convenience for small groups, Element now offers Studio Commons, a one-of-a-kind room concept with private communal space to cook, convene, or relax together. For more information, visit www.elementhotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram . Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com .

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the longer stays lodging segment with more than 870 properties in over 15 countries and territories. Guests have the freedom to travel the way they live with Residence Inn's spacious suites featuring distinct living, working, and sleeping spaces. Travelers can maximize their time and thrive while on the road with fully equipped kitchens in each suite, grocery delivery service, 24/7 grab-and-go markets and complimentary breakfast. The warm and inviting public spaces feature modern residential design allowing guests to feel right at home, paired with the added amenities of upscale hotel living. Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit residence-inn.marriott.com .

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, all-suites hotel brand ideal for travelers who want to make the most out of longer stays. With over 445 properties across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's simple yet innovative design, features personal touches and clever details that also provide a sense of calm and comfort. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, TownePlace Suites helps guests settle in and feel right at home. For more information or reservations, visit www.towneplacesuites.com. TownePlace Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-bonvoys-portfolio-of-longer-stay-brands-revel-in-recovery-with-more-room-for-possibility-in-new-destinations-301241929.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.