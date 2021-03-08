Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers to its 2020 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrate Insights, a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) company and one of the largest sources of consumer-generated reviews of online retailers in the United States, today announced the winners of its 21st annual Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award®. The award recognizes retailers that received outstanding online customer satisfaction scores throughout the previous year, as rated by millions of verified online buyers.

The 2020 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® was earned by 123 retailers, representing the top 8% of retailers in Bizrate's North American network. To be considered for the award, satisfaction scores for the year must be significantly higher than the program average for all eight key indicators.

The customer satisfaction indicators considered for the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® are:

Point-of-Sale Metrics Post-Order-Fulfillment Metrics • Overall Satisfaction • Repurchase Intent • Product Selection • Product Met Expectations • Checkout Process • Customer Support and Satisfaction • Ease of Finding • On-Time Delivery

Among the award winners, 57 received the Platinum Award, the highest distinction, which is given to retailers that achieved winner status and earned a minimum score of 9.2 out of 10 in all eight key satisfaction indicators.

"Consumers faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, and our Circle of Excellence winners went above and beyond to evolve their retail operations and continue to provide a stellar experience. We admire how these retailers satisfied their customers' needs while prioritizing health and safety, a critical component in serving communities throughout this difficult time," said Scott Macon, President of Bizrate Insights. "We are proud to recognize and congratulate these 123 retailers as our 2020 Circle of Excellence winners and thank them for their outstanding commitment and service."

"We are honored to win the 2020 Circle of Excellence Platinum Award after such a tumultuous year," said Lauren Shimmel, Senior Manager of Marketing and E-Commerce at Brahmin. "We are especially proud of our team's ability to persevere and put the customer first during this challenging time. Our customers looked to us to provide convenient and safe shopping options this year. With the help of Bizrate Insights, we were able to provide excellent customer care despite the challenges. To be recognized for the hard work that goes into exceptional retail and e-commerce experiences is an honor."

The 2020 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award® Winners

123Inkjets

1A Auto Parts*

1st in Coffee*

4Inkjets*

Adiamor

Adorama

Africa Imports*

Albee Baby*

All Star Health

AMain Hobbies

American Musical Supply*

AppliancePartsPros.com*

Ariat International*

Audio Advisor Inc.

Aviation Oil Outlet

B&H Photo-Video-Pro Audio*

Bath & Body Works

Battery Mart*

Bealls Florida*

Beauty Care Choices*

BestNest

bidetsPLUS

Blue Nile

The Blue Rooster Company

Bodybuilding.com*

Brahmin*

Brighton*

Brilliant Earth

Brooks Running

Buy Two Way Radios

CableWholesale

Catholic Gifts and More

Chick's Discount Saddlery

Christianbook*

City Jeans*

Computer Cable Store

Crutchfield*

Cyberweld*

Dan's Comp

Data Memory Systems

Dave and Adam's Card World

Dennis Kirk

Dermstore*

Design Toscano*

DrillsandCutters.com

Duluth Trading Co.

Dungarees*

e.l.f. Cosmetics

etrailer

Fairhaven Health*

Fire Mountain Gems and Beads

FragranceX*

Fugitive Toys

GigaGolf

Glo Skin Beauty*

Golf Locker

Golfballs.com*

The Honest Company

Hubcap Mike*

Hurricane Golf

I DJ NOW*

I Love Ecigs*

Ink Technologies*

InkCartridges

Journeys*

Just Nebulizers*

JustForJeeps.com*

K. Jordan

Kosher Vitamins Express

LAMPS PLUS

LD Products*

Leisure Pro

Living Grace Catalog

LovelySkin*

Lukie Games*

MacSales.com

Magic Beans

Marine Depot

Mason Easy-Pay*

Masseys

Michele Olivieri

MidwayUSA

Ministry Ideaz for Jehovah's Witnesses

MyGiftCardsPlus

MyStethoscope

Mytee Tarps*

Nittany Outlet*

NOVICA*

Online Labels*

Only Natural Pet

Parts Dr*

The Pearl Source*

Penn State Industries

Perfume.com*

Petroleum Service Company*

Pink Princess

QVC

Rabbit Air*

Racquetball Warehouse

Revival Animal Health*

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC*

RPP Hobby

Running Warehouse*

Ryan Peters LLC dba DecalGirl.com

Schneider Saddlery

SkinMedix

SmartPak Equine*

Southland Trade

Sprayer Depot

Stengel Bros. Springs and Suspension

Sweetwater*

Tactics

TheraBreath

TireBuyer*

Toolstoday

Tula Skincare*

UncommonGoods

United Tires*

The Vitamin Shoppe

Vulcan Tire

Wicked Whoopies*

World Wide Stereo*

zZounds*

*Indicates 2020 Platinum Award Winner

ABOUT BIZRATE INSIGHTS

Meredith Corporation's Bizrate Insights is one of the largest sources of verified customer-generated seller ratings and reviews, helping both retailers and consumers make informed decisions. The company collects more than 25 million surveys annually from thousands of retailers across North America. Its core solutions cover online visitors and buyers, as well as in-store BOPIS/curbside experiences, allowing retailers of all sizes to optimize their CX strategies to drive customer loyalty. With over 20 years of industry trust and experience, Bizrate Insights help partners build best-in-class customer experiences, gain competitive intelligence, and attract more qualified traffic.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (MDP: NYSE), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms, including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers, and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart.

Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizrate-insights-names-123-online-retailers-to-its-2020-bizrate-circle-of-excellence-award-winners-301242515.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation