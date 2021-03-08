>
Anixa Biosciences to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:ANIX -5.56%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that Anixa's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amit Kumar, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm ET featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.)

During this virtual conference, Anixa will present along with other important voices in the biotech industry. Dr. Kumar will provide an overview of Anixa's business and an update on the Company's programs. To attend the conference, sign up to become an M-Vest member here: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

About M Vest LLC
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor contact:
Mike Catelani
[email protected]
408-708-9808

Media contact:
Sherry Ash
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-participate-in-m-vest-llc-and-maxim-group-llc-inaugural-emerging-growth-virtual-conference-301241879.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.


