White House Black Market Announces Inaugural National Partnership with Ladies Who Launch

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White House Black Market®, a brand of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS), announces its inaugural partnership with Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs.

"As a brand that has served women for over 35 years through style for all aspects of her life, White House Black Market is committed to helping women succeed," said Kimberly Grabel, SVP of Marketing, Chico's FAS, Inc. "We design fashion to allow women to express themselves and feel empowered in both their career and personal lives. Our customers are strong, confident, powerful women who are dedicated to supporting other women and helping them find success. Partnering with Ladies Who Launch is a natural extension and further showcases our ongoing commitment to this mission."

Ladies Who Launch inspires women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses by providing helpful educational resources, the most accessible capital opportunities for all female founder's, and the support of building a company.

"Grit, determination and resilience are characteristics that define women entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to partner with White House Black Market to offer women founders more resources, capital programs and most importantly, inspiration to help female founders thrive this year," states Julie Kikla, Executive Director, Ladies Who Launch.

In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, White House Black Market will kick off the partnership by debuting a 'Make Herstory' t-shirt to benefit Ladies Who Launch. The t-shirt illustration and phrase 'Make Herstory' portrays a woman who keeps moving forward into the future with resilience + beauty, writing her own story of progress. For every tee sold, $10 will benefit Ladies Who Launch, up to $30,000*.

The campaign will be supported across all digital marketing channels, including support from a diverse group of influencers across multiple social media channels.

In addition, White House Black Market will collect monetary donations for Ladies Who Launch at its participating boutiques, outlets and website to provide women the resources and tools to launch their companies**.

For more information about the White House Black Market x Ladies Who Launch partnership, please visit www.whbm.com/LWL.

ABOUT WHITE HOUSE BLACK MARKET

Founded in 1985 in Baltimore, MD, White House Black Market is an omni-channel fashion retailer that offers complementary black and white looks known for unique interpretations of black + white style, designer details and iconic evergreen pieces. The Company has over 350 boutiques and outlets nationwide and an online business at www.whbm.com.

ABOUT LADIES WHO LAUNCH

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies.

*White House Black Market is proud to support Ladies Who Launch. For every purchase of an International Women's Day Tee from February 23, 2021 – January 29, 2022, White House Black Market will donate $10 to Ladies Who Launch. For more information on Ladies Who Launch visit https://ladieswholaunch.org.

**100% of the donations received will be donated in the name of White House Black Market (or its affiliates) to Ladies Who Launch. For more information on Ladies Who Launch visit https://ladieswholaunch.org.

