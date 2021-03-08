>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DISH to acquire Republic Wireless

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH +3.61%

DISH will acquire all Republic Wireless subscribers and the Republic Wireless brand, subject to regulatory approval

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 8, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced its plans to acquire Republic Wireless, an MVNO service operating on the T-Mobile network. Upon close, DISH will assume approximately 200,000 customer relationships, the Republic Wireless brand and other supporting assets. Once acquired by DISH, Republic customers will not see any immediate changes to their experience or plans, and there is no need for customers to take action.

"Republic has created a loyal following and established a brand known for innovation, customer service and value. We plan to build upon that strong foundation," said John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and DISH COO. "As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the DISH family."

After the acquisition closes, the existing Relay division of Republic Wireless will continue to operate as a standalone company and will become a wholesale customer on DISH's 5G network. Relay provides communication and productivity solutions for frontline teams in hospitality, facilities management, manufacturing, healthcare and education, and will remain headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Republic was formed in 2011 with the goal of delivering "wireless service the way it should be." The business has become known for simple, affordable service with a customer-centric approach to support.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Upon close, Rob Currie, DISH senior vice president of Ting Mobile and MVNO platforms, will lead the Republic Wireless business.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-to-acquire-republic-wireless-301241950.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)