2020 U.S. multichannel video loss tops 7 million, virtual subscription momentum slows in Q4

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPGI +3.47%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional U.S. multichannel plumbed new depths in 2020 with a decline of nearly 7.2 million subscriptions, according to full market estimates from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Virtual multichannel services blunted the overall erosion of people taking a package of live linear channels, but the estimated 2.7 million new subscribers for the services that increasingly resemble the traditional services being displaced fell short of offsetting cable, telco and satellite defections.

Losses for those traditional cable, telco and satellite providers slowed in the fourth quarter but the full-year decline underscored that the impacts of the pandemic amplified cord cutting instead of insulating an industry built around home entertainment.

The fourth quarter offered an overall improvement in traditional subscription losses at 1.5 million, but the virtual segment did not maintain the surprising momentum from the third quarter, tallying a tepid estimated gain of 223,000 to finish the year at nearly 12.5 million subscriptions.

"Americans continue to leave traditional video services in droves, with 6.8 million households cutting the cord in 2020," said Tony Lenoir, senior analyst with Kagan.

Additional penetration takeaways from Kagan's full year 2020 report:

  • The combined penetration of traditional and virtual subscriptions, which accounts for the total households in the U.S. taking a package of live, linear channels, dropped below 67% at year end.
  • The percentage of households in the U.S. with a traditional multichannel subscription dropped to less than 57%.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors.

