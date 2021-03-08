>
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Highland Income Fund, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

March 08, 2021 | About: IWM +0.47% XHB +1.95% NVDA -6.97% HDV +0.8% IUSB -0.43% ADBE -4.45% V +2.26% XLV -0.25% TSLA -5.84% BIV -0.64% NHF -2.94%

Investment company KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Highland Income Fund, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kfa+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,677 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 109,269 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,245 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.22%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 85,299 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 79,571 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $52.744700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 51,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $434.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $223.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $584.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $88.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1351.63%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 21,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.988800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $477.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.62.



