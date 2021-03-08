Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Buys Qualcomm Inc, NetApp Inc, HP Inc, Sells Qorvo Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Investment company Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, NetApp Inc, HP Inc, Fortinet Inc, McKesson Corp, sells Qorvo Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Align Technology Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck. As of 2020Q4, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck owns 1750 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teachers+retirement+system+of+the+state+of+kentucky/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,662,898 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 101,588 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,454,715 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Facebook Inc (FB) - 543,593 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 77,316 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.6%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $242.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 134,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $39.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $180.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Nitto Denko Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.53 and $44.78, with an estimated average price of $38.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.723500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 46.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 598,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 1691.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 358,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in HP Inc by 589.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $30.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 900,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 1047.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.441800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 685.73%. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 114,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 985.06%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 114,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $19.33.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $23.35.