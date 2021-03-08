>
Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) EVP General Counsel Elizabeth Ryder Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: NXST +0.74%

EVP General Counsel of Nexstar Media Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth Ryder (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of NXST on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $150.15 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a market cap of $6.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.860000 with a P/E ratio of 8.83 and P/S ratio of 1.60. The dividend yield of Nexstar Media Group Inc stocks is 1.56%. Nexstar Media Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nexstar Media Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP/Chief Comm.Officer Gary Weitman sold 1,125 shares of NXST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $150.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.
  • EVP General Counsel Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of NXST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $150.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.
  • See Remarks Timothy C Busch sold 5,000 shares of NXST stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $145.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.49% since.
  • Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of NXST stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $143.09. The price of the stock has increased by 6.13% since.
  • Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of NXST stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $142.6. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NXST, click here

.

